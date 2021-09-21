CBS 17 Job Alert – Fort Bragg ‘Hiring Our Heroes’ event, UPS hiring 1,000+ in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert comes to us by way of Fort Bragg.

It is the Hiring Our Heros Summit for soldiers, veterans, and military spouses.

We’ve covered these in the past and they are a huge draw for people in all three of those categories.

The event will be held Sept. 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Iron Mike Conference Center on post.

You must register in advance.

We’ve covered these extensively in the past and dozens of employers take part – since they are experienced with working with those either in or connected to the military and utilizing their unique skills.

If you’re looking for seasonal work, UPS is hiring more than 1,000 seasonal workers in Raleigh to keep up with the anticipated volume of packages in the coming months.

We first reported the need last week and now we’re getting a better idea of the types of jobs available – and pay.

Tractor-trailer or package car drivers earn $21 an hour – 30 drivers are needed combined — but so are 243 personal vehicle drivers.

Nearly 600 package handlers are needed, and so are 239 driver helpers.