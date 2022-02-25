RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The “Big Resignation” is presenting a lot of new opportunities for veterans and those transitioning from the military.

An upcoming job fair is proof of just how many companies – in all different fields – are making a point to search out veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses, too.

This upcoming job fair at Fort Bragg is put on by RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans.

I went through the list of companies involved and there are big names like Lockheed Martin, Purdue University, and city and police agencies from all over the south.

The job fair is on March 3 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Crown Complex Arena in Fayetteville.

You will need to register in advance.