CBS 17 Job Alert – Fortune 500 companies looking for NC office workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the need for office workers as the country continues to emerge from the pandemic.

I checked in with the staffing company Spherion to see what opportunities they have available.

A client – a 2020 Fortune 500 company – needs an office manager/HR assistant. Pay is $20 to $25 an hour and the job is classified as “temporary to permanent.”

A year of office management experience is needed.

A client – another 2020 Fortune 500 company – needs a temporary to permanent accounts payable clerk. Pay is $20 to $22 an hour.

Quickbooks experience is needed and two years of accounts payable experience, two years of administrative experience, and customer service experience are needed.