CBS 17 Job Alert – Frito Lay and Medtronic are hiring

It is fueling the interest in sales jobs and CBS 17’s Bill Young has two examples for people who do just fine working at their own speed.

In this case, sales doesn’t mean in a retail setting but working as a representative for a company out in the field.

A good example is a route sales representative for Frito Lay in Wilson County.

This requires visiting existing clients and setting up displays for them. It is a great job for an early bird – most shifts start between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Pay is $58,000 a year plus benefits and vacation time.

Medtronic’s Cardiac Diagnostics needs a sales representative in Raleigh.

The job requires meeting with both new and existing clients to make them aware of new products and also training them on the products.

A bachelor’s degree and two years of experience in field sales are needed.

It involves a lot of travel – driving 80% of the time in assigned territory – so have a clean driving record.