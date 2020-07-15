CBS 17 Job Alert – Frito Lay and Nestle are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A big draw for a lot of people when looking for a new job is finding one which offers benefits.

Frito Lay is looking for a route sales representative based in Mebane.

You’ll make deliveries and build relationships with existing vendors. You’re also responsible for make sure in-store displays are set up properly, too.

This job pays $1,086 a week to start, and you’ll work 55 to 65 hours a week, though they’ll be reduced with tenure.

Benefits are good – health insurance, retirement investments, paid parental leave, too.

Earlier this year Nestle announced the need for thousand of employees, and I found a local opening which could appeal to a lot of people.

They need a merchandiser in Raleigh. You’ll stocks shelves, displays, and coolers, coordinate delivery schedule to assigned stores, and communicate with store managers to set up arrival times.

Benefits include medical and dental, paid time off, and 401(k).