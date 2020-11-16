CBS 17 Job Alert – G4S and Guard One are hiring security guards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s Job Alert, I’m looking at the jobs with the biggest increase in demand right now, according to the website LinkedIn.

Number one?

Security officers.

I found some openings:

G4S is a major security provider with employees all over the country.

They need what is called a “Security Officer – Upscale” in Fayetteville. Among the requirements is the ability to obtain state security officer license.

The schedule is flexible, there are a lot of benefits, and pay is $14 an hour.

Guard One based in Raleigh is also in need of security guards.

You need to have a vehicle, a cellphone, and be able to get a state security guard license.

Prior military and law enforcement are encouraged to apply.

