RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Job Alert is designed to help those looking for a new career, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and recession.
If you’re a car fanatic like me – I’ve got a job for you.
Gabe Rowe Nissan in Rocky Mount needs a salesperson.
A year of experience is needed, as is extensive product knowledge – of both new and used vehicles. Customer-building skills and good communication are both necessary.
The job is full-time with benefits.
Leith BMW needs a Performance Sales Professional in BMW.
Extensive product knowledge is needed – so are strong client-building skills. Previous automotive skills, a clean driving record, and a flexible schedule are all needed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- How will President Trump be received in Palm Beach after he leaves the White House?
- Christmas display leads to donation of 10,000 meals to NC food pantry
- RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet
- Capitol rioter – a retired Air Force officer – aimed ‘to take hostages,’ prosecutor says
- CBS 17 Job Alert — Gabe Rowe Nissan and Leith BMW are hiring