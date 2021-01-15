CBS 17 Job Alert — Gabe Rowe Nissan and Leith BMW are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Job Alert is designed to help those looking for a new career, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and recession.

If you’re a car fanatic like me – I’ve got a job for you.

Gabe Rowe Nissan in Rocky Mount needs a salesperson.

A year of experience is needed, as is extensive product knowledge – of both new and used vehicles. Customer-building skills and good communication are both necessary.

The job is full-time with benefits.

Leith BMW needs a Performance Sales Professional in BMW.

Extensive product knowledge is needed – so are strong client-building skills. Previous automotive skills, a clean driving record, and a flexible schedule are all needed.