CBS 17 Job Alert – Gecko Hospitality and Olive Garden are hiring managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even with recent changes in restaurant operating time, there is a big need for restaurant managers.

The job website Indeed looked at new postings to come up with the list.

Gecko Hospitality, a recruiting company, is looking for a restaurant manager in the Goldsboro area.

Two to three years of experience is needed, since the manager oversees most restaurant operations and employees. The pay range is $45,000 to $65,000 a year.

The Darden Group, which owns a lot of popular restaurant brands, comes to CBS 17 when they need to hire.

One current opening is for a manager of the Olive Garden in Rocky Mount.

The lure for experienced managers is no more than 50 hours a week, a guaranteed weekend off monthly, and benefits.