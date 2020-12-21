CBS 17 Job Alert – Gecko Hospitality and Olive Garden are hiring managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even with recent changes in restaurant operating time, there is a big need for restaurant managers.
The job website Indeed looked at new postings to come up with the list.
Gecko Hospitality, a recruiting company, is looking for a restaurant manager in the Goldsboro area.
Two to three years of experience is needed, since the manager oversees most restaurant operations and employees. The pay range is $45,000 to $65,000 a year.
The Darden Group, which owns a lot of popular restaurant brands, comes to CBS 17 when they need to hire.
One current opening is for a manager of the Olive Garden in Rocky Mount.
The lure for experienced managers is no more than 50 hours a week, a guaranteed weekend off monthly, and benefits.
