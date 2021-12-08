CBS 17 Job Alert – Get paid $1,234 to watch Harry Potter (or your holiday favorites)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is a lucrative opportunity for all you Harry Potter fans – a nice salary for muggle lovers.

There is a company offering a $1,234 payout for someone willing to watch five Harry Potter films and rank them from most to least favorite.

However, – even if you’re not a Harry Potter fan you still have a chance to be hired.

US-Dish needs a person to watch either the Harry Potter movies or five other films they loved as a kid and then compare your current feelings to those you had as a child.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 17 at 3 p.m.