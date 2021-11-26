CBS 17 Job Alert – Get paid $2,500 to watch Christmas movies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From “A Christmas Story” to “Elf,” there are plenty of movies that are part of holiday traditions.

In tonight’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young found a one-of-a-kind opportunity that, for whoever is hired, will no doubt prove “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

We all have our favorite Christmas movie – mine is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. There is an opportunity for someone to make $2,500 for watching holiday movies.

Reviews.org is looking for someone to watch a film a day for 25 days and give feedback on each.

There isn’t really any kind of past reviewing experience needed – just a love of Christmas movies.

Applications are due by Dec. 3 and the person who gets the job will be announced on Dec. 10.

In addition to the money, whoever is chosen will also get a year of streaming services from eight different services.

