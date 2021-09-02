CBS 17 Job Alert – Get paid $5,000 to stop spending money

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Would you like to earn thousands of dollars for not spending money? In today’s Job Alert we have just that opportunity for you.

Today’s Job Alert is a “Dream Job.” That is what it is officially called by the website “The Penny Horder.”

They are looking for someone who likes to spend money – to stop – for just a month – and earn $5,000.

The ideal “employee” will cut one expensive monthly habit – be it clothes shopping, eating out, expensive coffee – then track how much you save.

You’ll keep notes on how you feel, what you’ve learned, and how much you’ve saved.

There is an application, which is open until Sept. 19.

The minimum age to participate is 18.