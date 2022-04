RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–You could say it is a crime to miss a $2400 opportunity to binge watch true-crime TV shows.

Magellan TV is looking to hire someone to spend 24 hours watching shows about killers and the paranormal.

You’ll need to have some fortitude because you’ve got to stay awake for the 24 hours and document the experience on social media.

You have until the April 18th to apply, and you can include a video of why you should get this job.

For more information, CLICK HERE.