CBS 17 Job Alert – Get paid to watch movies about dogs

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a good-paying job out there to watch some dogs — and we don’t mean dog-sitting.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a feel-good way to potentially make $1,000.

The job sounds pretty simple – watch six movies in a two-day period and write 1,000 words for a blog on the website Pettable.

You rank the films and write a review.

Two of the films are “Marley and Me” and “Lady and the Tramp.”

The application process is simple but meaningful — write about how a pet has played a meaningful role in your life and go into detail.

The deadline is March 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories