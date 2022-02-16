CBS 17 Job Alert – Get paid to watch movies about dogs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a good-paying job out there to watch some dogs — and we don’t mean dog-sitting.
In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a feel-good way to potentially make $1,000.
The job sounds pretty simple – watch six movies in a two-day period and write 1,000 words for a blog on the website Pettable.
You rank the films and write a review.
Two of the films are “Marley and Me” and “Lady and the Tramp.”
The application process is simple but meaningful — write about how a pet has played a meaningful role in your life and go into detail.
The deadline is March 7.