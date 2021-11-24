CBS 17 Job Alert – Godiva, Nordstrom hiring seasonal remote workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert I wanted to look at companies still doing holiday hiring…but for remote work.

Obviously, this is a trend that became hugely popular at the start of the pandemic.

One company hiring is Godiva, the chocolate company. They closed all their brick-and-mortar stores earlier this year, so now all their work is online or remote.

The job is a seasonal customer care representative.

Product knowledge is a must – a year of past call center experience is necessary. A flexible schedule, along with “patience, compassion, and empathy” are all needed.

Nordstrom needs a seasonal customer care specialist.

You should be able to multi-task and you’ll need to pull up customer information while speaking to them at the same time.

You should have a distraction-free workspace at home and high-speed internet.

Six months of customer service experience is ideal. While this is seasonal, it could turn into a full-time job.

