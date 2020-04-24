CBS 17 Job Alert – GoForth Pest Control, SPC Mechanical are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – At a time when so many people find themselves out of work, it might be an opportunity to explore a new career.

Go Forth Pest Control just purchased an additional company and needs a number of different positions – among them, an account manager in Raleigh.

No experience is needed, and GoForth will train you. It is a full-time job with base pay ranging from $2,100 dollars to $3,000 dollars per month, along with commissions.

Also, if you are looking to relocate, the have openings in Charlotte and the Triad.

SPC Mechanical, which provides HVAC service, installation, and maintenance, is also looking to hire workers.

Openings run the gamut from commercial plumbers to project managers to pipe fitters.

