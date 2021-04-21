CBS 17 Job Alert – GoHealth is hiring in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are a lot of job openings for people who want to work in the medical industry.

I got this report from a labor-tracking company which shows more than 5,600 jobs in health care opened nationwide since Jan. 7.

GoHealth needs a sales benefit consultant based in Raleigh. It involves knowledge of Medicare and matching clients with added health care plans to best meet their needs.

There is no cold calling, just be good at communication.

GoHealth will help with training and medical benefits are available.

GoHealth needs an account representative based in Raleigh. The job involves dealing with inbound calls and helping with outbound calls in response to inquiries.

A year of sales experience and a year of customer service experience are both preferred. You should be OK with working evenings and weekends.

Benefits are available and pay is between $40,000 and $45,000 a year.