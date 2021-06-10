CBS 17 Job Alert – GoTriangle to reduce service due to lack of drivers, job fair scheduled

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — GoTriangle is reducing service starting Monday – simply because they don’t have enough drivers.

Chapel Hill Transit already modified the service, and GoCary and GoDurham are about to do the same.

Keep in mind, the latest numbers show more than 1.7 million people rode GoTriangle in 2019.

In response, GoTriangle has a job fair taking place on June 15 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It is going on at the office in downtown Durham.

There are driver openings at all the GoTriangle agencies, including ACCESS paratransit.

A commercial driver’s license isn’t needed to apply but is needed to drive.