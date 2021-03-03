CBS 17 Job Alert – GRAIL is hiring for multiple positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A company doing a big expansion into RTP reached out to CBS 17 because they need to hire a lot of new employees.

The name is GRAIL, it is a health care company where the main focus is on detecting cancer early.

The facility opens later this spring – but we want to give you a jump start on applying.

GRAIL needs a warehouse manager. The primary role is to oversee the shipping, receiving and stocking of materials used in GRAIL labs.

Because it is a managerial role, eight years of experience is needed in the life sciences industry. A BA is preferred.

Right now, the company is in hiring mode for a lot of highly skilled positions.

These openings include:

  • Quality control research associate
  • Staff equipment engineer
  • People business engineer in the HR department

