RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local company is doing mass hiring, and as Bill Young tells us in tonight’s job alert, the hope is a list of desired benefits will be enough to entice workers.

Sixty jobs are open for a company that is doing everything from offering hybrid work to strong benefits in hopes of finding the right employees.

Green Resources Recruiting came to us with a client who needs 60 workers for data collection specialist positions.

The job has set hours, Monday to Friday from 8:45 a.m. until 5:15 p.m.

Health, dental and vision insurance are offered, so is paid time off.

Pay starts at $15 an hour.

This is a hybrid job – some in-person work, some remote.