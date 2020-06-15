CBS 17 Job Alert – Harris Teeter, Carlie C’s are both looking for managers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to finding job openings across central North Carolina for people who are either unemployed or underemployed because of COVID-19.
Harris Teeter at Lake Pine Plaza in Apex needs a grocery manager.
The position oversees 25 people. You’ll hire and train associates, plus give performance reviews. You need to have a high school diploma and at least two years of experience.
Carlie C’s IGA in Fayetteville also needs a grocery manager.
This is a leadership role held by someone with a history of ordering, stocking, and supervision.
You’ll supervise and train staff, and be ready to jump on the cash register when it gets busy.
Past grocery management experience is needed. Be willing to work any shift, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
