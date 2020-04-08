CBS 17 Job Alert – Harris Teeter, Lowe’s Home Improvement are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is committed to helping those who suddenly find themselves in need of a job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is one thing to say business are hiring, it is another to search out some of those jobs.

Florists are taking a hit with the delay of the wedding season, so maybe this would work instead – Harris Teeter on Horton Road needs a floral manager. You’ll make floral arrangements and oversee a staff of 10.

Applicants need two to three years of experience and you must be able to move objects up to 20 pounds.

Click here for more information on the floral manager job.

Lowe’s Home Improvement is looking to hire a lot of people, many of them cashiers. They need a seasonal cashier at their store in Knightdale.

This job provides anywhere from 14 to 40 hours of work a week. You must have flexible hours and be OK with working weekends. You will also need to be able to lift up to 10 pounds without assistance.

Click here for a list of available jobs at Lowe’s.

More headlines from CBS17.com: