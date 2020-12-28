CBS 17 Job Alert – Havertys Furniture and Northern Tool + Equipment are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Christmas might be over, but there are still sales jobs.

Havertys Furniture needs a sales consultant at their store in Raleigh.

This isn’t just selling. It is helping with design, assisting in setting up financing, and arranging delivery.

One to three years’ experience is needed.

To apply, click here.

Northern Tool + Equipment needs a part time sales representative in Raleigh.

It is working with clients to meet their needs.

You must have at least a year of experience and be okay lifting up to 75 pounds. Benefits are available.

To apply, click here.