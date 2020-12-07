CBS 17 Job Alert – Health care virtual job fair set for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on the massive need right now for people in all different facets of the medical industry.
Capital Area Works, a division of Wake County, is holding a virtual job fair specifically for health care providers.
It is taking place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are 17 different providers taking part. Not all of the jobs are specifically in a hospital setting.
There are two openings for clinical documentation specialists in the Raleigh area.
The jobs are offered up through a recruiting company, which is normal in the medical industry.
A year of experience in medical documentation, along with specific certifications are needed.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
- Victim identified in deadly road rage incident on Highway 75, suspect still at large
- Zimbabwe arrests 2 men for selling fake COVID-19 results
- ‘She loved helping people’: Family pleads for tips after Nashville nurse slain on interstate
- Minneapolis police investigating strange string of vandalism happening at elderly woman’s home
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now