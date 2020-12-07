CBS 17 Job Alert – Health care virtual job fair set for Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on the massive need right now for people in all different facets of the medical industry.

Capital Area Works, a division of Wake County, is holding a virtual job fair specifically for health care providers.

It is taking place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are 17 different providers taking part. Not all of the jobs are specifically in a hospital setting.

There are two openings for clinical documentation specialists in the Raleigh area.

The jobs are offered up through a recruiting company, which is normal in the medical industry.

A year of experience in medical documentation, along with specific certifications are needed.

