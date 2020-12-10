CBS 17 Job Alert – Healthcare Support and Global Staffing are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is a great chance for anyone with managerial experience or ambitions.

Healthcare Support, a medical staffing agency, is looking for a Remote Call Center Supervisor in Morrisville.

Past call center experience is necessary, so is a reasonably open schedule. Pay is $19.23 an hour, and the job comes with medical and dental benefits.

Global Staffing posted an opening for a Property Manager in Henderson. This role involves overseeing day-to-day operations of residential property – including things like move-ins and out, and overseeing any maintenance.

Past property management experiences is needed, and a real estate license is a plus.