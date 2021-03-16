CBS 17 Job Alert – Hill Street Community Center and Pullen Park are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Let’s get to the Job Alert because the City of Raleigh reached out to us with a bunch of summer job openings.

There is a recreation leader for the Hill Street Community Center.

According to the post, “You’ll be the face of the center.” It is work with management in overseeing different programs.

Extensive training including CPR is required. It is part-time and the pay is $9.25

This is kind of fun — Pullen Park needs a part-time historic attractions park assistant.

This person will oversee park opening and closings, monitor overall park cleanliness and handle customer service, too.

The job is 28 hours a week and the pay is $10.50 an hour.