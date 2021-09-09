CBS 17 Job Alert – Hire Dynamics’ ‘HirePalooza,’ Crabtree Valley Mall hiring seasonal workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for what is called a “HirePalooza” to fill more than 400 jobs ahead of the holidays, plus seasonal workers are needed at a local mall.

Hire Dynamics is hosting the two-day event on Sept. 14 and 15 at The Body Shop on One World Way in Wake Forest.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. both days – walk-in or drive-up interviews are available.

Employees are needed for manufacturing and e-commerce and logistics at warehouses and distribution centers.

In addition to HirePalooza, we’re also talking holiday jobs — and there are plenty of companies hiring.

A quick search of the stores at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh reveals that Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics needs a seasonal sales ambassador, Buckle has a fall hiring event this Friday and Saturday, and the Lego Store needs what they call a seasonal brick specialist.

