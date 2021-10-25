CBS 17 Job Alert – Hire Heroes USA working to find employment for military spouses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A recent study by Hire Heroes USA and Navy Federal Credit Union found 13 percent of all military spouses are unemployed while another 43 percent are underemployed.

The goal of the study was to make sure spouses knew about the support and opportunities available to them.

“Hire Heroes USA has a services spouse’s program. It is free of charge to our spouses,” said Amy Dodson, human relations manager for Hire Heroes USA.

“Our team is made up of military spouses, so they know how to address these issues firsthand with resumes and employment gaps,” she said.

Two thousand military spouses were polled about the careers in which they’ve found the most success.

The ones with the most success were government work, business support and human relations, healthcare, education, and information technology.

The commonality is the ability to find new positions while living a nomadic lifestyle. Also, some of these positions have been easier to maintain with a single employer thanks to the widespread usage of digital technology like Zoom.

Finally, Hire Heroes wants to make sure military spouses can easily identify the skills they possess that are desirable to employers.

“Adaptability, problem solving, resourcefulness,” were three examples given by Dodson.

“As a military spouse, my husband did six deployments in 20 years, so there were times where I was the main caregiver. It teaches you skills in your life, but also ones you can carry to a career as well.”

For their part, Navy Federal Credit Union serves as a prime example of an employer which recognizes these skills and makes it a point to hire veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses.

Dodson said her organization works with a number of employers that are doing the very same thing.