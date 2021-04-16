CBS 17 Job Alert – ‘Hire Palooza’ event and Nordstrom virtual hiring fair happening next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been said the hardest job you’ll ever have is looking for a job.

Fortunately, there are opportunities where you can look at a lot of different opportunities in just one place.

Hire Dynamics reached out to CBS 17 because of a “Hire Palooza” going on next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The company has clients in manufacturing, e-commerce and logistics at distribution centers. You can book an appointment or drive up. There is even be a drive-thru option for COVID safety.

The event takes place on April 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Durham.

Nordstrom Department Store is holding a virtual hiring event for their store in Durham.

The event is happening Tuesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Open positions are for salespeople, cashiers, backroom stockers and even one for a female stylist.

You will need to register in advance.

