CBS 17 Job Alert – Hiring fairs in more ‘unusual’ fields

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on job fairs – but in some more unusual fields.

There is a community job expo going on next Wednesday in Sanford.

This is primarily for people with experience in manufacturing and skilled trades. More than 30 companies are taking part.

Some employers are highly specialized like Adams Handmade Soaps, and Cashion Fishing Rods.

The job fair takes place on July 21 at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic and Conference Center on Nash Street from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lane and Associates Family Dentistry in Garner has a job fair coming up next Friday, July 23.

It is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The openings are from entry-level up to doctors. Other jobs include office managers, equipment sterilizers, and treatment coordinators.

There are prizes and food trucks, and on-site hiring.