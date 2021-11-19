CBS 17 Job Alert – Hiring Veterans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s job alert I’m looking at a website called “Military Friendly” that specifically looks at the companies spending the most time and money on hiring veterans. There are more than 100 on the list.

Some of the most well-known names are Walmart, Verizon, Southwest Airlines, The North Carolina Department of Transportation, and Lowes.

Speaking of Lowes, I was looking at their website and found a neat feature.

There is a section to enter a military job title and specific branch of the service so the company’s jobs will come up to fit your specific skills.

To view the feature and the opportunities, click here.