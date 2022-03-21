RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Home Depot needs more than 700 additional workers in the Triangle area alone.

The company reached out to CBS 17. We are looking at the long-term benefits they’re hoping will lure the best of the best employees.

For the past two years on the Job Alert we’ve talked about “upskilling” — a company not just promoting employees but teaching them new skills to help grow their career.

Home Depot is using it as a lure in this latest hiring effort.

Among the opportunities are software development, cybersecurity, marketing and finance.

The chain also offers benefits including tuition reimbursement, 401(k) and discounted stock.

Click here to apply.