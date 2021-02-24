CBS 17 Job Alert – Home Depot in Durham is hiring

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert I am looking at opportunities at a company where business is booming – Home Depot.

On Tuesday the company revealed sales are up 25 percent on the year, which might explain why there are so many openings.

One of the most obvious is sales.

I found a specific job in Durham, but there are similar openings throughout the area. There are openings in pretty much every department, so you can follow your passion – tool, flooring, kitchen remodeling. Customer service jobs are available, too.

Employees are needed at the Mt. Moriah Road store in Durham to work in freight and receiving. This involves unloading stock from trucks and helping restock the store.

There are both associate and team leader openings.