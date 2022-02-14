CBS 17 Job Alert – Hospitality Hiring Hour at Duke

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for people in the hospitality industry or for those who want to get into it.

The three hotels on Duke’s campus – Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, JB Duke Hotel, and The Lodge at Duke Medical Center are hosting a new hiring campaign.

It is called Hospitality Hiring Hour and it is every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Would-be workers can meet with managers and workers – to really “immerse” themselves in the life of a worker.

The first event is this Tuesday and then again each Tuesday until the end of May.