CBS 17 Job Alert – Hospitality Hiring Hour at Duke

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for people in the hospitality industry or for those who want to get into it.

The three hotels on Duke’s campus – Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, JB Duke Hotel, and The Lodge at Duke Medical Center are hosting a new hiring campaign.

It is called Hospitality Hiring Hour and it is every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Would-be workers can meet with managers and workers – to really “immerse” themselves in the life of a worker.

The first event is this Tuesday and then again each Tuesday until the end of May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories