CBS 17 Job Alert – Hubert Vester Auto and Provantage Corporate Solutions are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The CBS 17 Job Alert not only helps people find jobs, but we look for positions that are unusual or possibly overlooked.

If you need something part time, Hubert Vester Auto Group in Wilson needs an Office Assistant.

The job requires someone to help with clerical work – answering phones, maintaining files, and helping out with customer reception.

Past experience, a high school diploma, and great communication skills are needed.

Provantage Corporate Solutions is looking for a Scheduling Coordinator based in Raleigh.

The company works with retail businesses to do things like set up in-store displays, merchandise, and help remodel.

This new hire will coordinate project teams for clients – essentially making sure the right teams go to the right client. The person is also responsible for coordinating the hiring of temporary workers.

You should be OK with working long hours and weekends.

A bachelor’s degree is needed, and pay ranges from $35,000 to $40,000 dollars per year.

