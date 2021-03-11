CBS 17 Job Alert – INC Research and North Carolina Professional Group are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for people with experience in a medical setting.

INC Research in Morrisville needs a project specialist.

While there is administrative work, other requirements include examining regulatory documents and working with project leads to make sure they’re updated on any kind of site and status updates.

An associate’s degree and past experience in the medical, pharmacy or nursing industry are needed.

A recruitment company named North Carolina Professional Group is looking for a medical office assistant.

This is in Raleigh.

Functions include taking patients to exam rooms and obtaining vitals, plus documenting vital signs and medical history. No experience is needed.