CBS 17 Job Alert – IT Apprenticeship Program looking for applicants, SAS is hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert is focused on the cybersecurity industry, which is appropriate since Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed this week “Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week.”

According to the department of commerce, the demand for workers in this industry will increase 36 percent by 2028.

Capital Area Workforce Development is looking for people to take part in an Information Technology Apprenticeship Program.

Between 15 and 20 people are needed and all need to be between 18 and 30 years old. You will need to pass a background check and have a high school diploma.

Those who join the program could be eligible to receive a $10 an hour stipend.

SAS in Cary needs an entry-level solutions advisor for the fraud and security intelligence department.

You need a bachelor’s degree, but it can be in a wide array of industries – including statistics or economics. You should be OK with travel and be a good communicator, too.

There are very specific skills listed under this job posting.

