CBS 17 Job Alert – J. Crew and Charlotte’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Despite talk about problems in the retail industry, there are plenty of opportunities, especially as we go into the holidays.

J. Crew in Crabtree Valley Mall needs a Seasonal Sales Associate.

The ideal candidate will love clothing, be a people person, and be flexible with his or her hours. Be 18 years old, and also be OK with moving and lifting up to 40 pounds.

Charlotte’s, which is a great locally owned boutique, needs a Manager of Sales at their store in Cameron Village.

Past managerial experience and at least a year of retail experience are needed. Have energy, good style, and be organized.

