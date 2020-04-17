CBS 17 Job Alert – Jersey Mike’s, UPS are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A record number of people have applied for unemployment in recent weeks – 22 million, to be exact. The number is the largest we’ve seen since the Great Depression.

However, there are plenty of jobs available for those who need them.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

Jersey Mike’s Subs is looking to hire people at several locations in the Triangle. The pay starts at $13 per hour.

You’re expected to be clean-shaven, be able to multitask, and lift up to 40 pounds. They have both part and full-time positions available.

Like most shipping companies, UPS is very busy. The company needs a part-time package handler in Durham.

The shifts are for 3 1/2 to four hours. This is what they call the “Sunrise shift,” from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. You’ll lift, lower, and move packages up to 70 pounds.

More headlines from CBS17.com: