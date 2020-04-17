CBS 17 Job Alert – Jersey Mike’s, UPS are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A record number of people have applied for unemployment in recent weeks – 22 million, to be exact. The number is the largest we’ve seen since the Great Depression.
However, there are plenty of jobs available for those who need them.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is looking to hire people at several locations in the Triangle. The pay starts at $13 per hour.
You’re expected to be clean-shaven, be able to multitask, and lift up to 40 pounds. They have both part and full-time positions available.
Like most shipping companies, UPS is very busy. The company needs a part-time package handler in Durham.
The shifts are for 3 1/2 to four hours. This is what they call the “Sunrise shift,” from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. You’ll lift, lower, and move packages up to 70 pounds.
