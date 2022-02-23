RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s that time of year! We’re now starting to see more job fairs.
Some of these fairs are vague – some of them are much more specific.
For example – Reliant Hiring has a law enforcement job fair coming up on March 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It’s at the DoubleTree across from Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.
Agencies taking part are state and municipal, private companies, as well as federal agencies.
Wake Forest Works Job Fair is a bit further out – April 5 – but get it on your calendar.
Businesses are still being recruited.