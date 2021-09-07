CBS 17 Job Alert – Job openings in Moore County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As unemployment benefits end for millions of Americans, the CBS 17 Job Alert is here to make sure you know about the opportunities available.

Today, CBS 17’s Bill Young zeroes in on a fast-growing local county where – like many parts of our area – the need is great for workers in many different industries.

Every week Moore County sends us a list of all the different jobs available throughout the county.

One of those jobs is a first for the Job Alert.

An executive director is needed for the Sandhills Pride LGBT Support Network.

The list of responsibilities is extensive and includes fundraising and financial development, handling marketing and communications, and helping to recruit volunteers.

Past experience as an executive director is preferred, as is a bachelor’s degree. Two to three years’ fundraising experience is also needed.

Also in Moore County, the Town of Southern Pines has a list of job openings in totally different fields.

These include a patrol police officer, building inspector, a street tech in the street department, and a part-time field and athletics supervisor for the Recreation and Parks Department.