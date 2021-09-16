CBS 17 Job Alert – Job openings in the education field

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for people who work in education or want to.

As we’ve reported, there is still a critical need for teachers in almost every local school district.

The website TeacherJobFairs.org is hosting a “Teachers of Color Virtual Online Teacher Job Fair” for North Carolina on Sept. 24.

Interested candidates can speak to reps from different schools and hopefully find a match.

There will be text, phone, and video interviews. Public, private, charter, trade schools, and even colleges will be participating.

A month into the school year and districts throughout the area still need to hire a lot of workers.

Some of these are just open positions – for example:

I checked Cumberland County Schools website and found open recruitment taking place for bus drivers, substitute teachers, what are called “site directors,” prime-time group leaders, and occupational therapists.

As we’ve reported, some openings do come with a hiring bonus.

There are also teachers needed for secondary math, science teachers, and speech-language pathologists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories