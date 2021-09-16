CBS 17 Job Alert – Job openings in the education field

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for people who work in education or want to.

As we’ve reported, there is still a critical need for teachers in almost every local school district.

The website TeacherJobFairs.org is hosting a “Teachers of Color Virtual Online Teacher Job Fair” for North Carolina on Sept. 24.

Interested candidates can speak to reps from different schools and hopefully find a match.

There will be text, phone, and video interviews. Public, private, charter, trade schools, and even colleges will be participating.

A month into the school year and districts throughout the area still need to hire a lot of workers.

Some of these are just open positions – for example:

I checked Cumberland County Schools website and found open recruitment taking place for bus drivers, substitute teachers, what are called “site directors,” prime-time group leaders, and occupational therapists.

As we’ve reported, some openings do come with a hiring bonus.

There are also teachers needed for secondary math, science teachers, and speech-language pathologists.