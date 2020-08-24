CBS 17 Job Alert – Job openings in the IT industry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Today’s Job Alert focuses on openings in the IT industry.

The North Carolina Technology Association just released this info on job openings in IT – a sector that continues to grow after a steep drop during the months of April and May.

There are more than 27,000 jobs available statewide and I’ve tracked down two that should have wide appeal.

One thing to understand about IT – it is very common for companies to use recruiters to find qualified employees.

First up is a really cool opening – a video game software tester.

This is for a software company in Cary. It is through a recruiting company called Eastridge.

You should be an avid gamer with testing experience. You’ll be looking for bugs or other software glitches.

You will also need to be a good writer because you will need to write up highly-specific reports.

You need an associate’s degree – the job is full-time and pays $19 dollars per hour, plus benefits. Be OK with working overtime – up to 60 hours a week as needed.

There is also an opening for an IT Assistant through a recruiting company.

You’ll install and update software on 300 laptops ahead of the election.

The job also involves checking voting equipment and offering on-site IT support on Election Day.

It is a temporary job based in Raleigh. Pay is $16 per hour, but you do qualify for benefits.

