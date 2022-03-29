RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert takes us to rapidly growing Moore County.

The U.S. Census estimates nearly 12,000 people moved to the county in the past decade — and that means more jobs.

CBS 17’s Bill Young has a rundown on some of the openings that are needed to keep this booming locale running.

A prime example of the type of opening to keep up with that growth is a building inspector for the Town of Southern Pines.

This job requires certain certifications as well as several years of experience. Pay is $43,500 to $71,600 depending on experience.

The town has openings for police officers with pay ranging from $37,900 to $64,900.

There are also a dozen openings tied into parks and rec heading into the summer months.