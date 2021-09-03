CBS 17 Job Alert – Jobs open at top 2 employers on the ‘Companies that Care’ list

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is for the company that cares the most about the community, employees, and the world.

People Magazine and “Great Place to Work” released the list this week and Wegmans came out on top.

Wegmans has expanded into the Triangle with four new locations in the past two years.

Rankings are based on employee experiences, including diversity of hiring, and generosity with philanthropic and community organizations, especially in the past year.

As far as working for Wegmans, a quick search of openings includes baristas in Chapel Hill and Morrisville, a bakery associate in Morrisville, and multiple openings for cashiers and store shoppers.

Another company with local job openings that made the “Companies that Care” list is Cisco. They came in at number two.

Cisco has a large presence in the Triangle.

A quick check of their website turns up 25 jobs in Raleigh.

Cisco is a software company, so most of these openings are very tech-focused like a technical lead engineer, a software engineer, and a systems analyst. There are also openings in sales, marketing, and finance.