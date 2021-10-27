CBS 17 Job Alert – Jobs with the City of Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is about openings with the City of Raleigh.

We got an e-mail yesterday from engineering for the city because they, like most municipalities, need qualified employees specializing in manual labor.

One is for a temporary leaf collection maintenance worker.

The job runs from November until February and pay ranges from $15 to $17.85 an hour.

No experience is needed.

The parks and recreation department needs a grounds maintenance worker to help with any repairs and inspections.

A commercial driver’s license and a clean driving record are needed. Pay is $34,000 to $40,000 a year.

The job is entry-level, but the city is pushing how this is a great job for people looking to advance with the city.