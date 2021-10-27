CBS 17 Job Alert – Jobs with the City of Raleigh

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is about openings with the City of Raleigh.

We got an e-mail yesterday from engineering for the city because they, like most municipalities, need qualified employees specializing in manual labor.

One is for a temporary leaf collection maintenance worker.

The job runs from November until February and pay ranges from $15 to $17.85 an hour.

No experience is needed.

The parks and recreation department needs a grounds maintenance worker to help with any repairs and inspections.

A commercial driver’s license and a clean driving record are needed. Pay is $34,000 to $40,000 a year.

The job is entry-level, but the city is pushing how this is a great job for people looking to advance with the city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories