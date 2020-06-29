CBS 17 Job Alert – Johnson Subaru and Safariland are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the world is slowly reopening, we’re seeing people spend money once again.

Perhaps that is why there are a lot of job openings at local car dealerships.

Johnson Subaru of Cary is looking to hire a Customer Service – BDC Internet Associate for the business development team. You’ll respond to customer inquiries and arrange appointments to meet with salespeople.

Past experience in business development is preferred. You must be a good communicator and you’ll need to track vehicle inventory.

The schedule is flexible with hours on Saturday and Sunday. Health benefits and 401(k) are included.

The company Safariland provides safety and security equipment for professional and military operations. They need an account specialist based in Raleigh.

It is full time and you’ll work with key client accounts, build contacts, and make sure customer needs are accurately handed in a timely manner.

You can apply here.

