CBS 17 Job Alert –Labcorp and Johnson Automotive are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– In Tuesday’s job alert, we’re looking at a couple of technical positions.

Labcorp in Research Triangle Park is looking to fill an opening in their occupational testing services division. You’ll enter information like customer demographics, plus lab ID and results.

A high school diploma and past data entry experience is required. The job is Tuesday through Saturday.

Johnson Automotive in Raleigh is also looking for an Administrative and Data Entry Assistant. You’ll do things like run data reports to look for discrepancies and administer the name-merge process.

Pay is $17 an hour to start, and you get benefits, paid vacation after a year, plus a 401K as well as dealership discounts.