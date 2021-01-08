CBS 17 Job Alert — Lantower Luxury Living and Concord Hospitality are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Job Alert is designed to help find jobs for those who are in an employment crunch because of COVID-19.

There are great opportunities for anybody who is handy around the house.

Lantower Luxury Living needs a maintenance tech for the Bullhouse, an apartment complex in Durham.

It is a lot of troubleshooting and making repairs as necessary. This includes knowledge of A/C units, electrical, appliances, and minor carpentry.

Two years of experience is needed, so is necessary certifications. It is full time with benefits, including 401K.

Concord Hospitality is looking for a maintenance tech at the Marriott Crabtree Valley in Raleigh.

The job isn’t just making repairs as necessary but also doing preventative maintenance. Be familiar with tools because the job requires to keep them in good working order.