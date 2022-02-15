CBS 17 Job Alert – Learn about a career as a veterinarian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert harkens back to a childhood career goal – to become a veterinarian.

This is the first stop.

This is a neat program named “Raising Awareness of Career Pathways.” It is put on by Career and Technical Education through the state Community College System.

This month the focus is Veterinary Technologists and Technicians.

The webinar is happening Wednesday at 9 a.m.

You must register in advance.

These are for people across the state, so it doesn’t matter where you watch. If you can’t make it, they put the display online after the meeting.