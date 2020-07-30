CBS 17 Job Alert – Ledgent Finance and Hughes Pittman & Gupton are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s job alert we’re looking at jobs AARP ranked as the best “side jobs,” even though just looking for a side job to make them work for you.
Number one on the list is a bookkeeper.
Ledgent Finance and Accounting need a bookkeeper in Raleigh. You’ll do things like data entry and reconcile monthly statements.
Have an associate’s degree and at least two years of experience in office administration.
It is a full-time job and pay is between $14 and $17 per hour.
Also at the top of the list is a proofreader.
Hughes Pittman and Gupton, LLP, is a certified public accounting firm in Raleigh.
They need an administrative assistant/proofreader and document specialist. It is a lot of creating and modifying existing documents, along with proofreading, plus spreadsheet creation and analysis.
A BS in business administration or a similar field is preferred. You need at least five years’ experience, preferably with an accounting firm.
It is full-time with benefits and 401(k).
