CBS 17 Job Alert – Ledgent Finance and Hughes Pittman & Gupton are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s job alert we’re looking at jobs AARP ranked as the best “side jobs,” even though just looking for a side job to make them work for you.

Number one on the list is a bookkeeper.

Ledgent Finance and Accounting need a bookkeeper in Raleigh. You’ll do things like data entry and reconcile monthly statements.

Have an associate’s degree and at least two years of experience in office administration.

It is a full-time job and pay is between $14 and $17 per hour.

Also at the top of the list is a proofreader.

Hughes Pittman and Gupton, LLP, is a certified public accounting firm in Raleigh.

They need an administrative assistant/proofreader and document specialist. It is a lot of creating and modifying existing documents, along with proofreading, plus spreadsheet creation and analysis.

A BS in business administration or a similar field is preferred. You need at least five years’ experience, preferably with an accounting firm.

It is full-time with benefits and 401(k).

